7-Day-Old Baby Mauled to Death by Family's Pitbull Mix in Indiana

Authorities in Indiana say a 7-day-old baby boy was fatally injured after being bitten by the family dog.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 4, when Markle Police officers responded to a call reporting a newborn had been attacked by a dog inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers, EMS crews, and first responders discovered the infant, identified as Jason Weaver, in critical condition and in need of immediate life-saving treatment, according to a statement from the Huntington County Coroner's Office.

Jason was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A forensic autopsy determined that the child died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled accidental.

The dog involved was identified as a 5-year-old husky-pit bull mix. Officials noted the animal had no prior documented incidents of aggression.

In a release, the Huntington County Coroner's Office expressed condolences to the Weaver family and their loved ones.

Several agencies assisted with the case, including the Allen County Coroner's Office, Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Markle Fire Department, Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS and Samaritan Helicopter, Huntington Central Dispatch, and Huntington County Animal Control. Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.