60-Year-Old Man Rapes Goat to Death in Indonesia; Animal's Body Sent for Autopsy

In a bizarre instance, an elderly, half-naked man was spotted raping a female goat close to a farmland. The incident occurred in Indonesia's Kampung Sungai Buaya region which is near the capital city of Jakarta.

Sadly, the unnatural act made the goat die from the attack after being wounded and sexually assaulted by the man.

The owner of the goat first realized the animal was in trouble after she heard it making weird and loud noises across the farm and walked towards the sound only to spot a half-naked man raping it.

The man, who she claims to be a senior citizen, fled the scene after she caught him in the beastly act. Upon checking on the animal, she found her goat to be dead. The incident had occurred in broad daylight.

The owner lodged a complaint at the Serendah police station the same evening and stated in the report that she recognizes the man as he stays in the same vicinity.

Based on the report, the cops swung in to action and nabbed the culprit and he's currently being held at the police station. The cops revealed that the man was hiding in the bushes before being arrested.

''The suspect was found in the bushes and arrested in Jalan Tengah, Kg Sg Buaya, at 10.50am today,'' Hulu Selangor police chief Arsad Kamaruddin confirmed that the 60-year-old man is in their custody.

Goat's Body Sent for Autopsy

The rapist will be taken to the sessions court in Kuala Kubu Baru for a remand application to facilitate the investigation. The police have booked the man under Sections 377 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The police confirmed that a veterinary team has been dispatched to the location of the crime and are conducting an investigation. Also, the goat's body has been sent for an autopsy to the department's vet laboratory.

''A forensic unit and Kuala Kubu Baru Veterinary Department team were sent to the scene to conduct an investigation. The body of the goat was sent to the department's laboratory for analysis and autopsy,'' said officer Kamaruddin to the local news outlet The Vibes.