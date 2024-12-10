5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Family Rottweilers in Covina

A 5-year-old girl was fatally mauled by two family dogs at her Los Angeles County home over the weekend, authorities said.

The attack took place about noon Sunday at a gated community in the 2500 block of Palomino Drive in Covina, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire officials.

First responders discovered the girl had been mauled in her backyard by two dogs. Investigators said that two dogs -- a 10-year old rottweiler and a 6-year old rottweiler-weimaraner mix -- were responsible for the attack.

Dogs Started Attacking the Child After She Fell in the Backyard

The Press-Telegram reports the girl's father, divorced from her mother, lives at the home. Police said the girl and the father were in the backyard, along with four family dogs, which includes a 10-year old weimaraner and a 4-year old doberman.

"She fell. They (the rottweiler and rottweiler-weimaraner mix) immediately started attacking her," sheriff's Lt. Steve De Jong said. The father dove on top of her, "trying to protect her and shield her from the dogs," he said. The other two dogs were not involved.

Paramedics rushed the girl to a hospital, where she soon succumbed to her injuries, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Steven De Jong said. Altogether, four dogs lived at the home, although only two were involved in the attack, officials said.

"All four dogs have been impounded at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center," Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control Manager Christopher Valles wrote in an email. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting an investigation into the matter."

Victim Had Lived with the Dogs 'Her Entire Life'

No prior incidents involving the animals had been reported, De Jong said. "The dogs were described as family pets," De Jong said. "The child has had contact with the dogs her entire life." He added that authorities did not suspect foul play and he does not anticipate anyone facing charges in the matter.

"The family has been 100% cooperative and her father is devastated by what occurred," De Jong said. "It's just a very, very tragic incident."