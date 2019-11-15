A five-year-old boy and his 42-year-old woman were found dead near the Bukit Batok Nature Park on Thursday morning. The police stated that they were alerted about the two deaths at around 6.40 am by the Mediacorp security guards. The pair as reported by the Newpaper is probably mother and son.

As per the police, the body of the minor was found motionless inside the car whereas the deceased body of the woman was found nearby. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), reported the Newpaper. The car which was found next to a television transmission centre on the Bukit Batok hilltop appeared to be a black Honda Vezel.

In a statement, Mediacorp mentioned that the security guards engaged by them were on a patrol at around 6.40 am in the morning when they found the car along Lorong Sesuai and alerted the police, as reported by Channel NewsAsia.

"At about 6.40 am, security personnel engaged by Mediacorp were on patrol and found a car along Lorong Sesuai, the road that leads up the hill to Bukit Batok Transmission Centre. They then called the police," Mediacorp was quoted by Channel NewsAsia.

Police are currently investigating the case and this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place near the Bukit Batok Nature Park. In 2008, a female corpse was found which was decomposed whereas, in 2000, a woman was raped and beaten on the head who later succumbed to the injuries.