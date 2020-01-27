Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke away from the shackles of the Buckingham Palace and started a new life in Canada along with their son Archie. The couple are no longer required to follow the official royal protocols and are free to behave in public as they please. Here are five royal protocols Meghan and Harry no longer have to follow:

They can now hug and kiss their fans

The royal protocols forbid the Buckingham Palace residents to hug and kiss their fans and now Meghan and Harry can do all of that. However, Meghan has previously hugged and kissed children but that was given a free pass and not frowned upon.

Grant Harrold, an etiquette expert and former butler to Prince Charles, warned Meghan and Harry to not break the rules for safety concerns, as getting close to fans might be a security red alert as danger can come from all corners. "As well as an etiquette rule, it poses a major security risk if someone is able to get so close that they are able to touch members of the royal family,'' he said to Business Insider.

They're allowed to sign autographs

Harry was once caught on camera passing by an excited fan outside the Buckingham Palace who asked him for an autograph and he said, "I'm sorry, they don't allow me to do that." He's now allowed to 'do that' and can sign any number of autographs to fans as and when he pleases.

Also, the point to be noted here is that Meghan had previously broken the protocol when she signed a 10-year-old girl's autograph book in 2018. She's now free to do that henceforth without rules.

They can flaunt their PDA

Meghan and Harry can now kiss in public or in front of cameras without being heckled by the Royals. It is forbidden to kiss in public, apart from their wedding day, which they are allowed to kiss. However, Meghan and Harry broke this tradition in 2018 and were spotted kissing and showing affection to each other during their trip to Northern Ireland.

"On my recent trip to Northern Ireland with Harry and Meghan, it was hard to not notice the amount of time she spent looking lovingly into his eyes. I've not seen this much affection between two royals in my decades of shooting,'' said Tim Rooke, a royal photographer for Shutterstock to Business Insider.

They no longer have to obey the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' rule

The best thing for Meghan and Harry breaking away from their royal duties is that they can now live free from the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' mantra. The couple is free to speak their mind and can go around telling shocking tales if they wish to.

Despite the rule existed while they were part of the royal family, Meghan and Harry broke it during their documentary 'Meghan and Harry: An African Journey' and lashed out at the British media for treating them harshly and didn't really follow the stiff upper lip rule, to begin with.

Meghan Markle can start dressing the way she wants

Don't be surprised if you spot Meghan Markle's sporting the outfits of her choice while she steps out with her family in Canada. Both Meghan and Harry are now free to wear whatever clothes they want and can be dressed casually for any occasion. Meghan always loved wearing jeans and jackets and we won't be surprised if she waves at the paparazzi sporting it.