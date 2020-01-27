Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have barely begun living their new life in Canada and it looks like it's not as good as they imagined it to be. Their hopes of standing on their own feet without the support of the Royals back home seems to have crashed and reports are doing the rounds that the duo plans to head back to the UK soon and live closer to home.

Sunday Times reported a source by saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a fragile couple and might succumb to the outside pressure and decide to return home sooner or later. "Everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can't come back. The palace is very worried about the Sussexes because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family.''

The Buckingham Palace is ready to welcome them back

The source also stated that the Buckingham Palace is ready to welcome them back if ever the couple decide to return home. "They (Royal family) are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: 'Can we come back under your wing?'"

Reports state that the contingency plans would include bringing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back to their home at Frogmore Cottage or setting them up at yet another well-cushioned royal residence, which they would call their new home.

Meghan and Harry can recuperate themselves when they return

The source added that Meghan and Harry can stay away from all their Royal duties and still live at the Frogmore Cottage or their new home. The Buckingham Palace will arrange a period of rehabilitation and recuperation for the couple, so they can live a normal and happy life.

"You could bring them back to Frogmore Cottage to look after them. They wouldn't return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation. You see the way it has disintegrated over there in the last few days," the source summed it up.