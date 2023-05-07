5 Outstanding Asian Designers to Draw Your Closet Inspiration From

Asian fashion has come a long way in the previous decade. It has been able to grab the attention of the world fashion industry with many designers from the continent making their mark by either creating their own world-class label or working for global fashion brands. They have made their presence felt so strongly that recently Indian designer designed one of the outfits for the queen consort of the UK for the coronation ceremony was is designed by Indian designer Priyanka Mallick. Here we are listing the top 5 Asian fashion designers who are excellent to draw your closet inspiration from.

Supriya Lele

Indian-origin fashion designer Supriya Lele is on the rise. The LVMH Prize contender has already clothed celebrities such as Dua Lipa. She is based in London and creates colorful, gorgeously draped clothing inspired by her Indian ancestry. As her brand expands, major retailers such as Farfetch already stock Supriya Lele.

Rejina Pyo

London-based South Korean designer Rejina Pyo is also an outstanding designer to watch out for. Her designs incorporate inspiration from Korean fashion such as playing with voluminous shapes, peter pan colors, and bright colors. Her designs are very playful, and contemporary with a tint of Korean heritage. Her designs are available with many retailers and flagship stores in London.

Olivia Cheng

If you are looking for very feminine designer clothing Olivia is the best designer to inspire from. Her label name is Dauphinette. Her designs are everything about luxury, class, and the delicate yet playful side of women. If you're looking to add some more playful and uncommon luxury pieces to your collection, Dauphinette is a great choice. You can also find Dauphinette at Nordstrom.

Han Chong

If you are someone who like feminine lace designs Han Chong is the designer for you. His uber-chic modern lacy designs will make you the center of attraction at any place. He designs with the label name Self Portrait. Chong's designs are rapidly growing in popularity so this is a great brand to buy into if you want to stay ahead of the curve. You can also shop for Self-Portrait at Saks 5th Avenue.

Hanako Maeda

Adeam's founder, Hanako Maeda, develops sophisticated designs influenced by her upbringing in Tokyo and New York City. She is a rising Asian designer that has just teamed with Naomi Osaka! Adeam is definitely worth a look if you admire the stylish, timeless fashion of luxury labels like Burberry and The Row. Adeam is available at Neiman Marcus.