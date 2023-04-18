5 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs From Singapore Who Excel in E-Commerce, Transportation, Fashion and Venture Funding

Singapore's corporate culture and love for technology are known to the world. Another plus point about the city is its hospitability to high-achieving women. Though their number in boardrooms is still less than the opposite gender, they are making their way to the success ladder through entrepreneurship.

From e-commerce to transportation companies and from fashion labels to venture capitalists, they are doing it all with equal proficiency as their male counterparts, and some of them are in their twenties. Here are a few of the top female entrepreneurs from Singapore who will inspire you to achieve big in life.

Jenny Lee

She is one of the most successful women entrepreneurs from Singapore. Jenny Lee is a venture capitalist, who was named in the Top 10 Midas list in 2015, and in 2019 her name was listed in Forbes World's Most Powerful Women. Jenny Lee started her career as a Jet Engineer but in 2001 an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago changed her choice of profession. In 2005 she joined GGV Capitals as a Managing Partner and Since then she has built an impressive portfolio of 11 Unicorns and 1 company valued at $56 billion.

Tan Hooi Ling

Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of ride-hailing company Grab Holding, Tan comes from a middle-class small family. She has a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bath University and Pursued MBA from Harvard University. She met Grab Co-founder Tan-Ho during her MBA. In 2014 both of them moved to Singapore when they Founded Grab, which is the leading cab service provider in Singapore.

Ankita Bose

Anita is the first Indian woman entrepreneur who has set up a billion-dollar startup in Singapore. She is just 27 years old. Her company Zilingo is an e-commerce portal that gets the majority of its revenue comes from B2B services. Founded in 2015 when she was just 23, the company claims to be valued at close to $1 billion.

Rachel Lim

Rachel Lim's brand Love, Bonito is one of is now one of the most successful to come out of SouthEast Asia for some time, with branches now spanning the region, from Singapore to Hong Kong, to Jakarta to Ho Chi Minh City. Its success is built on an understanding of its market: Asian women looking for high-quality, whimsical fashion in smaller sizes not catered for by international brands with products for bigger Western women. She has capitalized on regional choices, preferences, and body types which have become a USP of her brand.

Jaelle Ang

Our final entry Jaelle Ang is a woman entrepreneur out to change modern office spaces. She is a Founder of the Luxury Co-Working Franchise Great Room. Spotting a gap in the market for flexible office space that catered to higher-end corporates, Ang focuses on bringing 5-star luxury to the office. She was named in Forbes Asia's 25 Most Powerful Business Women's list in 2019.