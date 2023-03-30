5 Hottest and Internationally Acclaimed Korean Supermodels

Korea is rapidly becoming the center of attraction in the global fashion and entertainment industry all thanks to booming Korean Beauty, K-Pop, and K-Drama trends that have picked up in the recent decade. This trend has made global brands yearn for Korean models to promote their products and brands not only in Korea but globally. There are many top internationally acclaimed models now, who hail from Korea. Here we will talk about a few of the hottest models who have really stormed the fashion industry and become global icons.

Choi Sora

Sharp features and picture-perfect Choi Sora is the uncrowned princess of the Korean fashion industry. She first hit the headline on a popular model hunt competition, Korea's Next Top Model. That was just the beginning of her glorious career as a supermodel. She took a big leap by walking the ramp for Louis Vuitton Cruise Runway in 2014. Choi has worked with the world's leading designers and has walked the ramp for brands like Prada, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, and Dior.

Park Soo Joo

Another stunning beauty from South Korea Park Soo Joo is the next big name in the Korean fashion industry. She is so perfect as a model that she started her career by walking the ramp for Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, and Lanvin. She features in a few of the top international magazines and did the campaigns for many top brands including BVLGARI and MAC. She is also the first Asian model to become Loreal Spokesmodel. She has a whopping 661000 followers on Instagram.

Hyoni Kang

This 5'10" tall and super-hot model from South Korea is the first Asian model that has won Ford World Model Title ever. In the debut year itself, she was the opening model of the spring Trovata Show. She has walked the ramp in maximum grand fashion shows in cities like New York, and London. She has walked the ramp for almost all the top fashion brands and leading designers one can think about like DKNY, Michael Kors, Maria Cornejo, etc. She has also expanded her career as a TV Show Host and actress. Hyoni has 294000 followers on Instagram.

Kim Sung Hee

Kim Sung Hee is the next prominent name in the Korean fashion industry. She is the first Asian woman to become a campaign model for Miu Miu. She has an impressive number of shows under her belt and is featured in editorials of Italian, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese editions of Vogue magazine.

Park Ji Hye

This scintillating Diva is the fifth name of the most recognized Korean models. She is represented by Elite, which is the biggest modeling agency in the world. Only a handful of exceptional modeling talent is represented by this agency, which speaks a lot about Park Ji Hye. She has walked the ramp for names like Dior, Vuitton, Elie Saab, Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Hermes, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang, Balmain x H&M, and Michael Kors.