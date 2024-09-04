5 Children Arrested for Killing 80-Year-Old Indian-Origin Leicester Man Walking His Dog in Attack Allegedly Fueled by Racism

Five children, aged between 12 and 14 years, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 80-year-old man who was attacked in a park.

As reported by BBC News, Bhim Kohli died in hospital after being assaulted while walking his dog at Franklin Park, in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening.

Kohli Died of from a Neck Injury, Revealed Post-Mortem Examination

Leicestershire Police said a boy and a girl, both aged 14, and another boy and two girls aged 12, have been taken into custody. Officers have appealed for witnesses with more information to come forward.

Police said the victim was walking his dog near the park's Bramble Way entrance at about 18:30 BST when he was seriously assaulted by a group of young people who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Kohli died as a result of a neck injury sustained during the assault. Police later said the 14-year-old boy remained in custody but the other four had been released with no further action.

Residents Complained of Gangs Abusing Asian Residents in the Months Leading Up to the Fatal Assault

Due to prior police contact with the victim, the force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), it added. The Guardian reported that in July, an incident was reported to police after Kohli was allegedly verbally abused by a group of youths near his home.

Neighbours and others living in the area said they had called the police in the last two or three months over gangs of youths abusing Asian residents and reported seeing them kicking cans and climbing on bungalow roofs.

They also said the children had thrown football-sized rocks at Mr Kohli. The large stones are used to stop people parking on grass verges in the quiet cul de sac but several were missing today.

One neighbour, who did not want to give his name for fear of reprisals, told the Daily Mail. "Over the last two or three months there has been a group of youngsters, shouting and abusing Asian people."

'I have seen it, I haven't been always able to hear exactly what they are saying but it is clear what they are doing. The police have been called. It is awful. I don't know why the are like this, you have to question the way they have been raised.'