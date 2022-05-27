A Brooklyn man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of a high-rise apartment near the United Nations complex. According to police officials the man was viewing the Manhattan apartment and was accompanied by a real state agent.

Identified as Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, the French businessman lived in Brooklyn and was viewing the two-bedroom unit 100 of the United Nations Plaza in the Turtle Bay neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. when he requested the agent to show him to the balcony and then 'suddenly jumped off,' as reported by the NY Post.

Kurzen's body hit the third-floor patio during his fall and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the first responders when they arrived.

Described as a dear friend by his collegues, the 43-year-old was a banker and graduate from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) Business School. He was working as a partner at Saltbox Partners LLC and as per the company's website, had years of experience in the French and New York financial industry.

No official information on the reason behind Kurzen's death has been released by the police officials as of now.

This unfortunate incident highlights the rise in suicide rates across the US. According to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide remains the 12th highest leading cause of death in America, with majority cases of middle-aged white men.

The latest published statistics from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Data & Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2020, retrieved February 17, 2022, revealed an estimated 1.20 million suicide attempts, with an average 130 suicides per day.