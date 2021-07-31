42 Dugg: Video of Rapper Licking Son's Neck, Giving Him a 'Hickey' Goes Viral, Twitter Wants to Call Child Protective Services [VIDEO]

Rapper 42 Dugg has sparked outrage on social media after a clip of him kissing his son on the neck went viral, prompting the rapper to respond to the backlash.

The rapper, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, recently took to social media to share a series of photos and videos of himself and his son to celebrate his 3rd birthday.

On Friday, the rapper posted a clip of him and his son, which appears to show the pair on board a private aircraft. While 42 Dugg is seen seated on a chair, his son is sitting on his lap. As the video progresses, the Free Dem Boyz hitmaker is seen kissing his son's neck and appears to give him a hickey.

Twitter Reactions

The now-deleted video grabbed the attention of social media users who thought the rapper was behaving "inappropriately" with his baby boy and became a trending topic.

"42 dugg Wtf type kiss is this??? I'm about to call CPS #IDontLikePeopleWho touch kids inappropriately smh," one Twitter user wrote in the caption of the video he shared on the micro-blogging platform.

Here are some of the other reactions:

42 Dugg Responds to the Controversy

The Detroit rapper responded to the controversy in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Story. "Suck my d*ck you gay biotches," he wrote in the lengthy post.

"Ain't nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass Sh*t y'all on, y'all quit to get on some GAY B*TCH ASS SH*T BUT WHEN AS N*GGA JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N*GGAS AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC," he added. "DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F*CK ABOUT THAT SH*T YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT."

"WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I'm not with that gay sh*t that's where y'all should leave it quit tryna shove that sh*t down N*ggas throats, ah gay n*gga ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N*GGA, but that's ok though y'all or no other motherf*ckas on earth ain't finna make me like SH*T ION LIKE."

"IF YALL DON'T LIKE ME. F*CKK YALL," he added. "KEEP MY SON OUT YALL MOUTH FLAT OUT."