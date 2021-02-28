Covid-19 Vaccine Shots Could Help People to Fight Against Chronic Pain and Other Health Issues

While many people are still concerned about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, in some cases it was found that the jabs developed to protect people against the virus somehow improved completely unrelated elements of health.

A 72-year-old British woman, Joan Wakefield from Stockport was barely able to walk after a knee replacement in October 2020. Since the operation she suffered infections in the scar tissue, causing agonizing pain. In early February, she received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The next morning after the vaccination when Wakefield woke up, she noticed that the leg pain and stiffness were gone.

"I couldn't believe it. I joked with my partner about whether the vaccine had anything to do with it. Previously, I couldn't even bend my leg. Now I can extend it fully, and even put my shoes and socks on. I'm optimistic I'll be able to return to work sooner, rather than later, now," she said as reported by Daily Mail.

But this is not the only such case, as other people also noticed unusual changes to their other health-related issues.

The Mysterious Benefits of Vaccine

As reported, one individual found that the stubborn patches of eczema on her arms, legs and midriff disappeared mysteriously within hours after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Another woman said that dizzying vertigo which has been part of her life for 25 years has vanished four days after receiving the shot.

Another British woman said that her husband who was battling against sleep disorder for 15 years, finally enjoyed a full-night sleep for the first time after taking the vaccine.

Apart from these cases, some people claimed that their health condition is now at a better stage after contracting the novel Coronavirus. An Essex woman described her 95-year-old mother's condition after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Previously, mum was very frail, losing weight and her voice losing power. We were prepared for the end not to be far away. Four weeks after recovering from COVID-19, her voice is stronger. She stands at the window for ten minutes and she's put on three lb," she said.

Miracles by Vaccines

For years, researchers have documented the unexpected benefits of vaccines. Danish scientist Peter Aaby found in the 1970s and 1980s that mass measles vaccination in West Africa had helped to reduce the risk of child death by a third. In the 1970s, Russian researchers also found that inoculating people against the poliovirus reduced death from flu and other infections by up to 80 percent.

In recent times, Dutch and Greek scientists said that they looked into trial results of whether vaccinating elderly individuals for the bacterial infection tuberculosis with BCG jab could protect them against other common infections which could lead them to be frail and vulnerable in hospital. The study found almost twice as many infections in the placebo group, compared to the vaccinated people.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), currently, researchers are trying to find that whether the BCG vaccine can protect people from COVID-19. However, there is evidence that the jab is already in use to treat bladder cancer patients with non-invasive tumors. An Israeli study claimed that these patients who received the therapy are less likely to develop Alzheimer's.

For those who experienced miraculous recoveries after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots, Professor Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist from the University of Manchester, said that the explanation lies with the emotional response to it. She suspects that the vaccine will come as a relief to many and immediately reduce stress levels that interfere with the ability of immune cells to target infections.