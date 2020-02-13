365: A Year of Defying Fate, which is also known as 365: One Year Against Destiny, is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas (K-drama) to premiere in March. The mini-series will feature 100 Days My Prince star Nam Ji Hyun and actor Lee Joon Hyuk of Designated Survivor: 60 Days fame in lead roles. Both of them are sharing screen space for the first time.

This fantasy thriller that is scheduled to premiere on MBC on March 2 revolves around the life of a few people, who will try to change their destiny by going back in time. These individuals go back in time with high hopes about bringing back some positive changes in their lives. But they end up getting entangled in some mysterious game of survival.

The mini-series features Nam Ji Hyun as a popular webtoon writer named Shin Ga Hyun. As a workaholic and perfectionist, she is always busy with her latest work, Hidden Killer. When she faces some unexpected challenges in life, she decides to reset her life by going back a year in time.

Another individual who goes back in time for some unknown reason is homicide detective Ji Hyung Joo, played by Lee Joon Hyuk. The character is described as a highly talented investigative officer, who is blessed with extraordinary memory power.

Who are the other cast members of 365: A Year of Defying Fate?

The K-drama will also feature Kim Ji Soo as a mysterious psychologist named Lee Shin, Yang Dong Geun as a person with gambling addiction named Bae Jung Tae and Min Dohee in a special cameo role.

Other cast members in the mini-series are Im Ha Ryong, Lee Shi Ah, Ryu Tae Ho, Yoon Joo Sang, Yoon Hye Ri, Ryeo Woon, Ahn Seung Gyun, Im Hyun Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Baek Soo Jang, Jung Min Sung, Kim Ha Kyung and Lee Sung Wook.

The production team of the upcoming MBC fantasy thriller has asked Korean drama lovers worldwide to watch the show for its unique storyline and excellent cast.

"365: A Year of Defying Fate will have its own style that takes a 180-degree turn from the usual time slip drama. You can also look forward to the acting transformations of Lee Joon Hyuk and Nam Ji Hyun, who will lead the drama as the central characters. Please show lots of interest and anticipation for the premiere," Soompi quoted the production team as saying.

When and how to watch 365: A Year of Defying Fate

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on MBC on March 2. Drama lovers in Korea can watch the show on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. People from other parts of the world can watch the mini-series online with English sub-titles on various streaming sites.