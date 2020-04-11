365: A Year of Defying Fate, an MBC fantasy thriller that is also known as 365: Repeat the Year, continuous to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its mysterious plot twists. While episodes 5 and 6 focused on psychiatrist Lee Shin, episodes 7 and 8 are likely to follow her new target and it could be Kim Se Rin.

The mini-series revolves around the life of ten people who went back in time to reset their lives under the guidance of psychiatrist Lee Shin. Out of these 10 people, four have already met their demises and the rest of them are going through a difficult situation. ­­It remains to be seen how many of them will make it alive until the end.

It was revealed by cast member Kim Ji Soo that her character Lee Shin will have a change in appearance by episode 6. In the first half of the story, she played the role of a mysterious doctor and the second half will probably portray her as the evil witch. The remaining six episodes of this fantasy thriller could also feature more deaths.

Recap of 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 5 and 6

Before getting into the details of episodes 7 and 8, here is a quick recap of the latest episodes that revealed a lot about Lee Shin. The psychiatrist seems to have gone back in time to keep her daughter alive, who might have lost her life in the train accident. The last two episodes showed the child's love for train and how much she wants to enjoy a train journey with the mother.

Episodes 5 and 6 also dealt with the various challenges faced by detective Ji Hyung Joo and webtoon artist Shin Ga Hyun as they try to solve the mystery behind each person's death. With the help of her fans, the webtoon artist managed to find out that the deaths are related to the chapters in a book titled 'Pieces of Destiny'. Now, they will have to connect the link between this book and the people's fate.

Spoilers for 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 7 and 8

Since the show is half way through, the upcoming episodes are likely to reveal a lot more about psychiatrist Lee Shin. The viewers could at least get to know her true intention behind inviting these people to reset their lives. Next week, the fantasy thriller may also reveal the connection between Lee Shin and ex-convict Bae Jung Tae.

However, the promo for episode 7 does not reveal much about the psychiatrist or the ex-convict. It primarily focuses on the college going girl Kim Se Rin, who is seen pleading to Lee Shin for life. The short clip also shows her narrating everything about her meeting with the psychiatrist to webtoon artist Shin Ga Hyun.

Watch the promo below:

Viewership ratings this week

This week, the MBC drama witnessed a slight decline in television rating with an average nationwide rating of four percent. According to a report by Nielson Korea, the fifth episode began with a four percent viewership rating and it ended with 0.5 percent increase in rating. Meanwhile, the sixth episode began with 4.2 percent rating and it ended with 4.7 percent rating.

How to watch 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 7 and 8 live online?

The fantasy thriller is scheduled to be back on MBC with two new episodes next week. Episode 7 is expected to air on Monday, April 13, at 9pm KST and episode 8 is scheduled to be telecast on Tuesday, April 14, at 9pm KST. People with a television at home can watch the show by tuning in to MBC and those who do not have a TV can stream the show on the official website of MBC. Korean drama lovers who want to watch the mini-series with subtitles can try out various streaming sites.