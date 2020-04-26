MBC crime thriller 365: A Year of Defying Fate is returning with two new episodes on Monday, April 27, at 10 pm KST. Episodes 21 and 22 will focus on serious killer Park Sun Ho as he targets Shin Ga Hyun as his next victim. The penultimate episodes of the mini-series may also show Ji Hyung Joo setting a trap for the culprit and his close friend, Park Sun Ho.

Last week, viewers saw Ji Hyung Joo walk to the police station to surrender himself while Park Sun Ho waits for Shin Ga Hyun outside her house. The shocking cliffhanger left the series' followers on the edge of their seats as they desperately waited for the next episode. Finally, the viewers will get the answers to some of their questions this Monday night.

Is Shin Ga Hyun the next victim of Park Sun Ho?

The serial killer could try to abduct the popular webtoon artist this week because she knows about his involvement in the death of all seven resettlers. Since Shin Ga Hyun was already prepared to deal with such a situation, she may have a backup plan and it may not be really easy for Park Sun Ho to attack her.

It is safe to assume that detective Nam Soon Woo, Psychiatrist Lee Shin or Coffee shop owner Hwang No Seob may reach out for Shin Ga Hyun's help. But getting hold of the culprit may not be as easy as they think. Park Sun Ho may slip out of their hands again. Meanwhile, Ji Hyung Joo will probably surrender himself in hopes of proving his innocence and capturing the real culprit. He may change his plans after knowing that the webtoon artist is in danger.

The real drama begins

The production team of 365: A Year of Defying Fate has already hinted that the real drama will begin this week and the viewers should just wait for it.

"The surprises so far are only the beginning. What was foreshadowed in the first half will begin to be revealed one by one in conjunction with the truth behind the resets, and a greater crisis will also come to the resettlers. You will be able be feel an upgraded thrill and suspense. The story will continue to present many twists and turns that keep the viewers on their toes till the end, so please anticipate it," Soompi quoted the production team as saying.

How to watch 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 21 and 22 live online

MBC will air two new episodes of this crime thriller series on Monday night and the viewers can tune in to the channel on TV to watch them. All the episodes of this mini-series will also be available on the official website of MBC.