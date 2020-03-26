'365: A Year of Defying Fate' successfully kick-started its 24 episodes run on Monday, March 23, at 8.55 pm KST. The mystery fantasy thriller began by introducing cast members Lee Joon Hyuk and Nam Ji Hyun in action. Both the characters are part of a survival game and viewers are curious to know where their destiny will take them in episodes 3 and 4.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a detective named Ji Hyung Joo and popular webtoon artist Shin Ga Hyun. Their lives take an unexpected turn after they meet psychiatrist Lee Shin Eun, who offers them a chance to reset their lives by going exactly a year back in time. After going back in time, the characters realise that it was a trap set by the psychiatrist.

Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun were accompanied by eight more people on the journey back in time. The first person died immediately after he travelled a year back in time and the second person died a few days later. The cliff-hanger for the second episode also revealed the death of a third person.

365: A Year of Defying Fate review

The mini-series has a promising story to deliver and to make viewers glued to the screens. Some of the elements that will attract K-drama fans to the television drama include the onscreen chemistry between its lead characters Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun and its complicated sub-plots. No romance for the onscreen couple may slightly disappoint viewers but it will help them stay focussed on the story.

Korean drama lovers worldwide have already given a thumbs-up to the fantasy thriller. Some of the viewers praised the fast-paced story while a few others liked the thrilling plot and there were some who were impressed with the onscreen performances of Lee Joon Hyuk and Nam Ji Hyun.

Here are some of the tweets from K-Drama fans about the mini-series:

The first 2 episodes of #365RepeatTheYearwere so GOOD! for those of you that like fast-paced dramas, this is for you. it really hooks you in from the start with its story, cinematography and acting

Probably the most thrilling drama ever released this 2020, shall i say it's literally the first week of airing but so many thing has happened? it's so mindblowing and keeps you at the edge of your seat everytime. watching it feels like i'm part of the reset too!

#365repeattheyear really knocked it out of the park with its first episode, it was very fast-paced but was easy to follow and kept me hooked until the end, i didn't expect the drama to usher us into its time-travel aspect and the storyline of continuous time loops

1st ep but i don't feel any dull moments. Main and Side cast is so interesting and natural. I think the build up is great already. I hope they'll sustain the cinematography, and plot twisting.

This drama just keeps getting interesting!! while i was watching it i seriously couldn't believe this is an mbc drama!! i really hope it stays like this till the end! so far SO GOOD

365: A Year of Defying Fate viewership ratings

The show premiered with an average viewership rating of 4 per cent across the country and 4.2 per cent in Seoul. A slight improvement in rating was visible in the second episode as it garnered a 4.4 per cent nationwide rating, according to Nielsen.

Compared to other shows airing at the same time, the rating for the MBC drama is not bad. While SBS crime thriller 'Nobody Knows' recorded a nationwide television rating of 7.2 per cent and 9.8 per cent for its Monday-Tuesday episodes, JTBC drama 'I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice' saw a viewership rating of 2.6 per cent in average across the country and tvN mini-series 'A Piece of Your Mind' recorded 2 per cent rating this week.

What to expect in 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 3 and 4

The promo shows Nam Ji Hyun's character begging the psychiatrist to let her go back in time so that she can save her friend's life. But she could be reminded that there is no look back in this game as the psychiatrist is seen telling the participants to stay safe until the end.

Three people are already knocked out of the survival game. Who could be next – cafeteria owner Hwang No Seob or young lady Kim Se Rin? Viewers will have to watch the fantasy thriller on MBC next Monday, March 30, for the answer.

How to watch 365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 3 and 4?

People with a television at home can watch the show by tuning in to MBC and those who do not have a TV can stream the show on the official website of MBC. Korean drama lovers who want to watch the mini-series with subtitles can try out various streaming sites on Tuesday, March 31.