Viewers are spoilt for choice with the recent arrival of new streaming services as well as the addition of fresh new content across already existing streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

November not only saw the launch of Apple TV+ and Disney+ but also the release of some brand new TV shows and follow-up seasons to existing titles that you can binge on. These include the second instalment of the action-packed Amazon original, "Jack Ryan," Season 3 of "The Crown" on Netflix, and new episodes of the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, and Apple TV+ titles like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show," among other shows.

There's so much to watch but very little time. Here's a list of the most-streamed shows across all major streaming platforms in November thanks to the folks at streaming search engine Reelgood based on user behavior and preferences across all services.

Disney+ debut

The streaming wars officially kicked off last month with the debut of Disney+, which registered more than 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of its launch, offers unlimited access to a vast catalog of titles from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars in addition to original content. The streaming service also gave us the adorable Baby Yoda that has taken the internet by storm, launching a full blown assault on our social media feeds.

Here's the list of the top 30 TV shows users watched in November 2019 across all major streaming platforms:

1. Rick and Morty

2. The Mandalorian

3. His Dark Materials

4. Watchmen

5. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

6. Godfather of Harlem

7. The Family Man

8. The End of the F***ing World

9. See

10. The Good Place

11. The Morning Show

12. Game of Thrones

13. Stranger Things

14. The Crown

15. Cartel Crew

16. The Walking Dead

17. Silicon Valley

18. Peaky Blinders

19. Mr. Robot

20. Mrs. Fletcher

21. Evil

22. Modern Love

23. Supernatural

24. American Horror Story

25. The Boys

26. Grey's Anatomy

27. Food Wars!

28. Castle Rock

29. Vikings

30. The Flash