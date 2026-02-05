3-Year-Old Dies as Child's Father Shot by Officers During Hostage Situation in Las Vegas

A 3-year-old child and an armed suspect was killed during a hostage situation in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 1:20 a.m. in the 8400 block of S. Maryland Parkway, between Windmill Lane and Wigwam Parkway, according to Capt. Ryan Wiggins of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to the scene over reports of a man battering a woman and trying to take a juvenile from an apartment. En route to the location, officers learned that the suspect was armed with a handgun and fired the weapon in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When they arrived on scene, the woman told the officers that the man was inside the apartment with the juvenile and was still armed. The man eventually stepped out of the apartment while pointing the gun at the juvenile.

Officers Shot the Suspect After He Refused to Surrender, Suspect Then Simultaneously Shot the 3-Year-Old Victim

Officers told him to surrender, but he did not comply, according to Wiggins. "The suspect approached the officers still holding the juvenile hostage, causing our officers to discharge their firearms, striking the suspect," he said. "Simultaneously, the suspect, while pointing his firearm in the direction of the juvenile, discharged his firearm."

The officers saw both the suspect and the juvenile had been struck by gunfire and provided medical aid. The juvenile was taken to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead, Wiggins said, while the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Child's Mother Says She Had Asked Officers to Avoid Using Lethal Force Because Her Son was Being Held

The child's mother, Raneka Pate, told Local 12 News that she called police seeking help de-escalating a domestic dispute and asked officers to avoid lethal force because her son was being held.

"I called the police officers to my residence because of a domestic dispute," Pate said. "It escalated and turned into what seemed like a hostage situation."

Pate identified her 3-year-old son as Kentre Baker. She also identified the suspect as Quinton Baker, who is the child's father.

Pate described her son as "literally the light in my world" and said she is seeking answers about the police response. She said the family plans to request body camera footage.

No other details were disclosed. LVMPD is expected to identify the officers who opened fire within 48 hours and hold a media briefing within 72 hours, per department policy.