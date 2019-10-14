A three-year-old boy was shot in the head by three gunmen on Sunday, October 13, in South Side, Chicago, said the police. The incident occurred at 11.40 pm in 5200 block of South Peoria Street after three males walked up to the parked vehicle and opened fire at the child, his mother and two other children, the Chicago police was reported as saying by the Chicago Sun Times.

The mother drove to the 5500 block of South Halsted Street and flagged a Chicago police car. The tactical unit drove the child to Comer Children's Hospital. The victim, who was initially thought to be a girl, is reported to be in critical condition.

Shellings were also found at the intersection of West 52nd Street near the area where the shooting took place, the police were quoted as saying by the Chicago Tribune.

The boy's family including the child's brother Jackson (18) and his uncle Wesley Lambert hope that the boy described as a "loving kid" will pull through the critical stage. "He's a loving kid," Jackson was quoted as saying to the CT. "He gon' get out of this place."

Recalling the time when he was told about the issue, the 45-year-old uncle said he was in his house in Gary, Indiana. He came to know about the issue after his mother called him and informed him about the shooting. "I thought it was a dream," he said.

"When people see kids at the car, why shoot at the car?" Lambert was quoted as saying by Chicago Tribune."If you can't aim at your target, put the gun down. This generation is all messed up. It's too much."

The gunmen are still at large and the Area Central detectives are investigating the case.

