At least seven people were killed and 21 injured when a gunman went on a shooting spree in US state of Texas on Saturday, August 31. Reports said seven of the injured victims are in serious condition.

The gunman first shot a police officer who stopped his car and then went on to shoot motorists and passers-by. This was the second shooting incident in Texas within a month, BBC reported.

As per the police, the gunman, who was later taken down by authorities, abandoned his car after shooting numerous people and stole a postal truck to continue with his spree. As the authorities mentioned the motive of the shooting and the gunman's identity was unclear.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that he was "horrified to see such a senseless act".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."

Vice President Mike Pence said he and the Trump administration "remain absolutely determined to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take steps that we can address and confront this scourge of the mass atrocity in our country".

Democratic candidate Julián Castro tweeted: "I want to reach out to Republicans in the Senate, who refuse to act, who refuse to move on gun reform, and I want to ask them: What is the number? How many Americans are you willing to sacrifice to the NRA?"

FBI resources were en route to the Midland area to assist with the investigation of Saturday's mass shooting, a law enforcement source told CNN. The resources will assist local investigators in processing multiple crime scenes associated with the shooting.

After the attack, on Sunday a bulk of law changes took effect in Texas. As per the new law more opportunities have been given to the Texans to have firearms and store ammunition in public places, such as churches, public schools and foster homes. It also loosens restrictions on where the firearms are permitted.