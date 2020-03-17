Three robbers were arrested after they were caught robbing a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier named Sam Jaguar in the Singapore Strait on Monday morning. They were caught by the joint efforts of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Indonesian navy.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's Port Operations Control Centre received a report from Sam Jaguar that robbers had boarded their ships at 5:11 am. The robbers were locked inside the engine rooms by crew members of the ship.

How were they caught?

Singapore Marine time Security taskforce sent the vessel RSS Independence and Police Coast Guard towards the location. Meanwhile, the Information Fusion Centre shared the details with Indonesian authorities. Indonesian Navy deployed two ships and a helicopter to catch the ship in Indonesian waters. Acting on which Indonesian authorities successfully arrested the three suspects.

The crew members of the ship were found safe and unharmed. "Today's operational outcome is due to the good cooperation and quick response between Singaporean and Indonesian enforcement agencies. By working closely together with the shipping community and littoral states to monitor our waters and share information, we can quickly cue operational responses and keep up the pressure on sea robbers to bring sea robbery incidents down," said Lieutenant-Colonel Gary Ow, Head IFC in a statement released by Ministry and Defense of Singapore.