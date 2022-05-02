27-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight Blocks Away from NYPD Office in Upper West Side

A 27-year-old man was shot in broad daylight on at the Upper West Side, NYPD stated. The incident occurred near West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, at 12:15 pm on Sunday only a few blocks away from the NYPD's 24th Precinct, as per NY post reports.

The cops were not able to apprehend the shooter as he fled the crime scene as soon as the deed was done. By the time the officials reached the victim he had passed away and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police suspect an argument between the suspect and the victim to have caused the shooting.

From the official photographs from the scene the victim can be seen in a white Mercedes with a sheet draped over his body while a young woman distressed and grieving.

The police officials are currently looking for the suspect, no other information regarding the shooting including the victim's name has been revealed to the public.

Similar violence is being observed across the city in the recent days as more and more episodes of people being killed in broad daylight are emerging. The most recent was the case of a Chinese food delivery man who was shot and killed while on the clock in Queens Saturday night, he was hit right on the chest and gravely injured, NY post reported.

In the light of such unfortunate events the NYPD is attempting to station more cops on duty at night Monday onward in an effort to stop shootings before the summer months.