The novel Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the lives of millions of people all over the world since the beginning of 2020. Even kids are aware of this situation and are trying to stay indoors following the instructions of health experts and governments as most of the countries have imposed a mandatory shutdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

However, a couple, sailing all over the world, was totally 'unaware' of the challenging situations the whole world has been facing due to COVID-19. The British couple Ryan Osborne and Elena Manighetti started sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in February 2020 from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean. When they began their 25-days long voyage, they had heard about Coronavirus spreading in China, but thought it would be over by the time they reach the Caribbean.

Couple was unaware about the extent of the Coronavirus pandemic

Despite being in contact with their family, they were unaware of the pandemic as they had instructed them not to convey any bad news during the journey. The couple came to know about the magnitude of the pandemic only when they ran into issues as they were trying to dock their boat in the Caribbean.

"We first attempted to land in one of the French territories in the Caribbean but when we arrived we found all the borders were closed and the islands were closing down," Osborne is quoted as saying on the BBC.

Then they had to divert the boat to Saint Vincent and since they had been tracking their boat via a GPS system, they could prove they were isolated for nearly a month at the sea itself. It also helped them to show that they had not been to Italy during this time as Manighetti is an Italian, whose family is based in Lombardy, one of the worst affected places in the country.

"We don't want to leave Saint Vincent for now as nowhere is open. We're sitting tight for the time being with the aim of getting out before hurricane season starts at the beginning of June," Elena said. The couple, who quit their jobs in 2017 to travel around the world, now hopes to travel north and continue exploring the Caribbean once the Coronavirus is settled down.

.