23-Year-Old Man Killed by Boat Propeller While Tubing at Possum Kingdom Lake; Boat Operator Charged

A 21-year-old boater is charged after an Abilene man was struck and killed by a boat propeller, according to Texas authorities.

Justin Mitchell Pillard was operating the boat that was involved in a fatal collision with a 23-year-old man tubing at Possum Kingdom Lake on Friday, June 6, the state Parks and Wildlife Department said in a news release.

Boat Operator Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle

Pillard is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, officials said. According to investigators, Pillard and three others were on board the boat while pulling a man riding in a tube. It's unclear what exactly happened, but the tuber was hit by the boat's propeller and died at the scene, officials said.

Game wardens, EMS and deputies with the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office responded, according to officials. "Further details are currently unavailable out of respect for the victim's family and as we continue our investigation," TPWD said. "Our thoughts remain with the man's loved ones during this difficult time."Possum Kingdom Lake is about a 110-mile drive west from Fort Worth.

Pillard has since been released from jail on a $30,000 bond.