22-Year-Old Chinese Actress Long Li Sha Mysteriously Goes Missing After Film Shoot

The family of 22-year-old actress Long Li Sha has reported her missing after she traveled to Shaanxi province for a film shoot. Concerns arose when she began displaying unusual behavior and became unresponsive to messages from loved ones. Authorities are now investigating her disappearance.

Unusual Behavior Raises Alarm

Long Li Sha, a student at the Communication University of China majoring in Music Play, is primarily known for her roles in online short films. On February 26, she joined a production team in Shaanxi for a supporting role in a film scheduled to be shot over 15 days. Initially, everything seemed normal, but soon after arriving in the province, she exhibited behavior that raised serious concerns.

Her family and friends grew worried when she disabled the location function on her phone, making it impossible for her boyfriend to track her whereabouts. Shortly after, her responses to messages became irregular and inconsistent. Some suspected that she might be under some form of coercion or control.

A friend who called her to check on her well-being was told that she was in Shaanxi for filming. However, when friends requested a video call to confirm her safety, she turned off her camera, further raising suspicions about her condition.

A Confusing Response From the Actress

After her friends publicly voiced their concerns about her disappearance, Long Li Sha responded by posting a video on her Weibo account. In the video, she assured her followers that she was safe and simply focused on her film project. She urged people to remove social media posts about her disappearance, saying that the overwhelming number of messages made it difficult for her to respond individually. She promised to reach out to those concerned as soon as possible.

Despite this statement, doubts remain about her true situation. Since posting the video, she has not shared any additional photos or videos of herself, which is unusual given her active social media presence. Furthermore, while she claimed to be in Weinan, Shaanxi, her phone's last recorded location was in Ankang, a completely different city in the same province. To add to the mystery, local residents in Ankang have reported no known film productions taking place there.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the growing concerns from her family and university, the police in Beijing's Chaoyang district have launched an investigation. Authorities are working to verify her whereabouts and determine whether she is in any danger.

The disappearance of Long Li Sha follows other recent cases of missing Chinese celebrities. Actor Wang Xing, known for his role in Ip Man 3, was reported missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border. Meanwhile, model Yang Zeqi vanished after arriving in Thailand in late December but was later found safe and returned home.

With unanswered questions surrounding Long Li Sha's case, authorities continue their search, hoping to locate her and confirm her well-being. Her family, friends, and fans remain anxious, waiting for further updates on the young actress's safety.