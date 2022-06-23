21-Year-Old Rapper Lil Tjay in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times in New Jersey

New York rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery on early Wednesday morning and underwent emergency surgery. The incident happened at a shopping complex in Edgewater, New Jersey, just after midnight.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor's office, the 21- year-old rapper was accompanied by his two friends Antoine Boyd, 22, and Jeffrey Valdez, 24 when the attacker tried to rob them and opened fire.

Along with Lil TJay, real name Tione Marriot, Boyd was also shot by the suspect, later identified and arrested as Mohamed Konate, 27.

As per the prosecutors, both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. While one was in a critical condition the other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Apart from the disclosure on the rapper being taken for an emergency surgery, no more information was provided on the condition of the two vict, TMZ reported.

Konate was taken into custody on Wednesday night and according to the Edgewater Police Department he will be facing three counts of armed robbery, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of illegal possession of firearms with fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Along with the 27-year-old, Valdez and Boyd will also be charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Both of them are currently detained in Bergen County Jail awaiting their first court appearance and Konate his pending extradition to New Jersey, Complex news reported.

Referring to a "PSA" posted by the young rapper on his Instagram with 7 million followers, hours before he was shot, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department suspect that this shooting was not a 'random act.'

"Just because you've been around a person doesn't make you entitled to the fruits of that persons labor. Envy Is At An All Time High Be Safe Outchea," Tjay wrote.

In a shared statement the law enforcement officials have announced that they will reveal "more details" soon.

Signed by Columbia Records in 2018, Lil Tjay has released two studio albums that charted in the top 5 on the Billboard 200. He was set to perform in the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in American Dream Mall on July 22.