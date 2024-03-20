2024 World Happiness Report: Finland Takes the Crown Home for 7th Consecutive Year, US Drops to 23rd Position, Check Complete List here

The UN World Happiness report 2024 is out and in the latest 2024 report, Finland has proudly retained its crown as the world's happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, while US slipped to 23rd rank in the list of 143 countries surveyed.

The United States of America has slipped out of the top 20 happiest nations for the first time in 12 years. According to data compiled by Gallup and its partners, the US now stands at 23rd place, down seven spots from last year's 15th position.

The decline is particularly notable among younger Americans, with happiness levels decreasing across all age groups. Gallup managing director Ilana Ron Levey notes that peak loneliness among younger demographics contributes to this trend, emphasizing the significance of social support in overall well-being.

Joining the US in a downward trend, the United Kingdom also experiences a drop in happiness rankings, falling below Lithuania and Czechia.

Finland, with its population of 5.5 million, continues to hold the title of the happiest country globally. Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, while Iceland secures third place. Other top-ranking nations include Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Australia.

The World Happiness Report is an annual publication that assesses and ranks countries based on the subjective well-being and happiness of their citizens. Compiled using data from the Gallup World Poll and other reputable sources, the report examines various factors including GDP per capita, life expectancy, social support systems, levels of freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. Through rigorous analysis, the report aims to provide insights into the factors that contribute to happiness and well-being on a global scale, offering policymakers and individuals alike valuable information to promote greater happiness and societal well-being.

The World Happiness Report derives its rankings from data collected by the Gallup World Poll over three years, from 2021 to 2023. Key factors analyzed include GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, sourced from the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the Gallup World Poll.