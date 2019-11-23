The year 2020 is surely going to be an exciting year for smartphones. We will likely see more foldable smartphones like Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2, and some more from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei and others. Apple, which has been a little conservative when it comes to drastic design changes and taking very bold steps will also be doing something which we can all be a little proud of.

After impressing us with the camera performance on this year's iPhone 11 series, Apple could finally be upgrading one of the most important internal component on its 2020 iPhones. According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max which are due to be launched in September 2020 are going to pack 6 gigabytes of RAM.

The report comes after Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates recently traveled to Asia (we're guessing China) to meet with Apple's OEM partners and components suppliers. The information could be true considering that Curtis has provided reliable information in the past.

A research note which was reviewed by MacRumors, the Barclays analyst had said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely get 6GB of RAM. That doesn't seem like a lot in smartphone terms, as these days we are used to seeing flagship smartphones sporting up to 12GB of RAM. But 6 gigs of RAM is the highest amount of RAM in an iPhone ever. For comparison, this year's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both have just 4GB of RAM.

The report also suggests that both models will feature rear-facing 3D sensing cameras and mmWave support for higher-performance 5G connectivity, adding more weight to the 2020 iPhone 12 5G claims, although it is still unclear whether the yet-unnanounced handsets will also work with sub-6GHz 5G. However, what's clear now, is that all three 2020 iPhone 12 models, including the non-pro iPhone 11 successor, will support the latest network technology. Speaking of which, the iPhone 12 will upgrade to 4GB of RAM from the iPhone 11's 3GB RAM.

iPhone SE 2 production to begin in Feb 2020

The analysts also revealed that the rumoured iPhone SE 2 is "still in the pipeline," and will reportedly go under mass production sometime in February next year. The lower priced iPhone SE 2 will most likely resemble the iPhone 8, as suggested by earlier reports too. It will likely sport a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID, just like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, but will be powered by the faster A13 chipset which powers this year's iPhones. The device is also expected to sport 3GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, as per Apple's tradition of launching their newer iPhone models in September, the iPhone 12 models will likely be launched in September next year, while the iPhone SE 2 could see the light of day as early as March 2020.