Within 24 hours after an 11-month-old was critically injured in a shootout, a two-year-old girl was shot dead in her own house in northern Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to reports, gunshots were heard near the 3300 block of North Water Street at 3.30 pm on Sunday. Police state the gunman shot at a house from outside, fatally injuring a two-year-old girl at the back of her head while injuring her mother and another man inside the house, according to ABC news.

While the child died at the scene, the 24-year-old mother sustained two gun-related injuries, one at the side of her head and one at her back and was reported to be in stable condition.

A contractor, who was also at the house during the shooting, suffered from one gunshot in his stomach. He was listed to be in a critical state in the hospital.

The Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter called the attack "terrible" and stated: "No child should be murdered in their living room." He also said that the house attack was 'targeted'.

Police investigation revealed gunshots near the crime scene were heard five minutes before the shooting took place. Shellings recovered from the site suggest that the two shootings were related.

The incident took place within 24 hours in northern Philadelphia where an 11-month-old baby sustained four gunshot wounds inside a car on Saturday. The baby who was shot once in the head, chest and twice in the backside was admitted at St Christopher's Hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

The step-mother of the baby, who was driving the vehicle, continued to drive after hearing the gunshots till 4900 block of North Camec Street when she realised that the car had been shot at.

"She said she had no idea that her car had even been hit and so she kept on driving," Sergeant Eric Gripp was quoted saying by The Post.

While no shellings were found at the scene, reports suggest the car was shot at least five times.

An hour and few blocks away from the car shooting, a gunman fired shots in 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, injuring three people.

At around 7 pm on Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach; a 41-year-old man was shot in the back and a 35-year-old man had a gunshot wound on his thigh. All injured individuals were reported to be in stable condition.

The shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia took place a week after a three-year-old boy was shot in the head inside a parked vehicle by three males in South Side, Chicago.