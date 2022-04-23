2 Days & 1 Night: How to Watch Last Trip of VIXX Member Ravi on KBS Variety Show

Hours after VIXX member Ravi announced his departure from 2 Days & 1 Night, the production team for the KBS Variety reality show shared the details of his last trip on the show. The episode is titled Wish Us Luck, and it is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 1, 6.25 pm KST.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East, can watch the program by tuning into KBS 2. The program, also known as 1 Night 2 Days, would be available on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

When he announced the news about his departure from the KBS reality-variety show, Ravi said he enjoyed the last trip on the show with his brothers and the show host. The VIXX member said it was fun to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, the production team of 2 Days & 1 Night said he is parting ways with the show temporarily to fulfill his military duties. He will bid adieu to the viewers shortly. Additional details about the program would be shared in the upcoming days, the producers said in a statement.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, This is the production team of KBS2's 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4. We are informing you that to fulfill his military duty, cast member Ravi will be stepping down from the program. Starting after the Wish Us Luck trip that will air next week, we will temporarily be parting ways with Ravi, and we ask that you give him lots of support in the future. We will announce future updates regarding the program as they are decided. We will become a 2 Days & 1 Night team that does our utmost to create a great show. Thank you.

Ravi joined the cast list of 2 Days & 1 Night in December 2019. He is leaving the show two years and four months for mandatory military service. Since the production team said his departure is temporary, the viewers can look forward to seeing him again on the show after he completes his military service.