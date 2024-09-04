19-Year-Old Soldier Dies After Jumping Off Georgia Bridge for Fun on Labor Day

A 19-year-old soldier died after jumping from a Georgia bridge during what was supposed to be a fun Labor Day outing, according to the coroner.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 19-year-old Cutter Baird, a soldier who was stationed at Fort Moore, WTVM reports.

The coroner says Baird and another young soldier were celebrating about 2 p.m. Monday when they decided to jump off the Dillingham Street Bridge in Columbus, which stands about 100 feet above the Chattahoochee River.

The 19-year-old hit the water chest first, got out of the river then collapsed, passing out due to a lack of oxygen, according to Bryan. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Unfortunately, he landed like a belly flop. That's like landing on concrete from that distance, which caused blunt-force trauma to his chest," Bryan said.

The coroner emphasized that Baird's actions were not an attempt to take his own life but instead a tragic accident. "Let's just keep this family and friends in our prayers," he said.

Bryan adds that he has seen several deaths from bridge jumping in the area and warns against the activity. "I would say, 'Don't do it,'" he said. "It only takes one time before it's going to end your life."

Baird was the vice president of Rock-A-Roo's Animal Sanctuary. The organization shared a post to its social media remembering him. "His heart and love for animals cannot be matched, but we will live every day in his honor doing exactly what he would want us to do, continue this fight," the post read in part.