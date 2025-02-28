19-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Banned XL Bully in Bristol

A 19-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL bully, inside a flat in Bristol.

As reported by The Guardian, two people have been arrested after the attack in the Hartcliffe area of south Bristol on Wednesday on suspicion of offences including having a prohibited breed of dog. The dog was later put down, police said.

Avon and Somerset police said: "At 7.19pm we received a report from the ambulance service of the incident, which took place inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive."

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service but despite their efforts the 19-year-old victim tragically died at the scene. Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are being supported by a specially trained officer."

"Two people, a man and a woman both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, and possession of a prohibited breed of dog. They remain in police custody."

"Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who's tragically died as a result of yesterday evening's incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer, Insp Terry Murphy said. "A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death."

Ban on XL Bully Dogs

XL Bully dogs were officially banned in England and Wales in February last year. Ownership of the breed is illegal unless an exemption has been applied for and granted. Under the agreement for having a dog exempt, owners must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public.