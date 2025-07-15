19-Year-Old Dies After Meat Grinder Gets Activated During Cleaning at Tina's Burrito Factory in Vernon

An investigation was underway after a 19-year-old man died while he was working at a Vernon factory that makes frozen burritos.

The tragic incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which said the call came in to report an injured worker in the kitchen of the Tina's Burritos factory.

Sgt. Daniel Onopa with the Vernon Police Department said the teenage victim was cleaning an industrial food processor when the machine during the after-hours sanitation shift when it unexpectedly turned on, sucking the worker inside.

The teen shouted for help once he was sucked inside, and the other workers who had heard him attempted to turn off the machine but were unsuccessful.The man had already died when officers arrived at the factory.

The victim's identity has not been released. Sgt. Onopa said there was no indication of foul play and that it appears to be a terrible accident.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the District Attorney's Office are working together to investigate the tragic death.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragedy," the City of Vernon representative said.