An 18-year-old nursing student of Malcolm X College was killed and four wounded after three people opened fire in a Chicago store on Tuesday. The suspects are reported to be at large, according to police.

Jaya Beemon was shot in the neck after three individuals, identified as a girl and two boys according to surveillance footage, opened fire in a food store at 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue, Chicago, on Tuesday evening. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Suspects were seen getting into a white four-door sedan

"After firing almost 20 rounds into the store, the three suspects entered a vehicle and fled," Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck was quoted as saying by ABC news. Video footages reveal all three shooters fired shots, apparently without even saying a word. "We know of no conversation. ... At this point, we don't have a motive," Beck said. However, investigators believe the actual target of the shooting had left the store before and was not injured in the shootout.

The suspects were seen getting into a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger and did not have a front license plate, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Tribune reported. The other three wounded in the shooting include, a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the arm, chest, and ankle, a 19-year-old man shot in the leg, both taken to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 63-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.

Milwaukee Coors brewery assailant shoots dead 5, kills self

The shooting took place a day before an employee at a brewer opened fire, killing five co-workers before taking his own life in Milwaukee.

The shooter is identified as a 51-year-old Milwaukee resident and employee at the Molson Coors Brewing Co complex. Authorities have released no further identification about the assailant and the victims. Police said apart from the five individuals killed in the shooting, no one was injured.