A violent attack took place on Wednesday, February 26, at the Molson Coors brewing company at Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A 51-year-old employee opened fire at his co-employees, killing five. The employee later died due to "self-inflicted wounds".

Milwaukee attack

Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales held a press conference, in which he identified the 51-year old gunman, as a local Milwaukee resident. The motive of the attack remains unclear. Morales praised the police, FBI officers and firefighters, for the way they responded to the attack.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett talked to the reporters about the incident. "There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn't, and tragically they never will," he said. "It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here," he added. While the attack unfolded, the local schools and businesses were shut-down, BBC reported.

President Donald Trump offers condolences

President Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, described the gunman as a "wicked murderer" and offered his "deepest condolences to the victims and families in Milwaukee".

Gavin Hattersley, Molson Coors' CEO, identified the victim as "an active brewery employee". "Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident". There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now," he said in a statement. The company's office will remain shut this week to give people time, to cope.

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher took to Twitter, described the news as "devastating" and that "There's no place for these kinds of hateful and disgusting acts in our society." Wednesday's Milwaukee shooting is USA's fourth mass shooting, in 2020, that has claimed seventeen lives.