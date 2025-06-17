15-Year-Old Jennings County Boy Charged for Raping 7-Year-Old Non-Verbal Boy on School Bus

A 15-year-old Indiana boy was charged as an adult last week for raping a 7-year-old disabled boy in April.

Jennings Circuit Magistrate Judge Christopher Doran deemed suspect Landon Doty a "predator" whose rehabilitation is beyond the scope of the juvenile court system. Doran ordered the case out of juvenile court, noting that a school bus camera filmed Doty's crimes over several weeks.

Doty was Detained After Authorities Reviewed Surveillance Footage from the School Bus

The victim is reportedly autistic and nonverbal. Doty will be prosecuted as an adult, which removes certain protections provided by the juvenile justice system.

On April 17, a school bus monitor allegedly spotted Doty pushing the 7-year-old off his lap. The monitor told the bus driver to pull over and separated the students before contacting the school district about reviewing the bus surveillance footage.

A review of the bus' surveillance footage reportedly uncovered additional incidents involving Doty and the victim. Doty was eventually pulled out of class and detained — and he allegedly stated, "I'm basically screwed" when a North Vernon police officer got in the vehicle with him.

"The alleged delinquent's criminal conduct appears to be calculated, indicating that he knew what he was doing was wrong," Doran noted last week. "It appears in the videos that he would stop his criminal conduct anytime he thought someone may observe him, then continue his criminal conduct when he felt safe to continue without detection."

Victim's Family Says He Suffered Permanent Injuries from Alleged Rape

The 7-year-old's family said he was left with permanent injuries. A civil suit has been filed by the family's attorneys and alleges that Jennings County School Corporation acted with gross negligence, violated the child's civil rights and caused permanent harm, as reported by Fox59.

The school district released the following statement: "We cannot go into any detail about this situation because we are cooperating with an active police investigation and additionally are involved in this litigation."

Doty is charged with rape when compelled by force, rape against a mentally disabled individual, child molestation, sexual battery, criminal confinement of an individual younger than 14, and public indecency. He remains jailed without bond.