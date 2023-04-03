14-Year-Old Russian Girl Hires Hitmen to Beat, Strangle Mother to Death After She Told Teen's Boyfriend to Leave Her as He was a 'Bad Influence'

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested in Russia after allegedly hiring hitmen to kill her mother.

Anastasia Milosskaya, 38, is believed to have been beaten and strangled to death when she arrived home on March 24.

Milosskaya Told Daughter's Boyfriend to Leave Home Because He was a 'Bad Influence' on Her

Investigators allege that her unnamed daughter alongside her boyfriend, 15, conspired and ordered a hit on her mother. Two days later, Milosskaya's body was later found wrapped in plastic and a mattress in a garbage dump in Moscow's Balashikha region.

The mother had reportedly ordered the boyfriend to leave the family's residence where he had been living, believing he was a bad influence on her daughter. Russian authorities believe that the daughter and boy ordered two other teenagers to kill her mother for 350,000 roubles ($4,500).

The accused teenagers are aged between 14 and 17. The contract killers are remanded in a young persons' detention facility for one month pending further investigations.

According to the investigator, the teenage couple allowed their "accomplices" into the flat and were present when they attacked Milosskaya. The killers left the battered woman's body in the same flat where the girl and boy lived and returned two days later to dispose of it.

Teens Planned to Live off the Mother's Savings

The body was found by a janitor the next morning. Investigators allege the girl and her male friend intended to live on her mother's savings of more than Â£30,000.

The girl's grandmother said her granddaughter had come under the influence of the boy who was from a "difficult family." It is known the sources believed that her mother had sought to improve her life and always cared for her daughter.