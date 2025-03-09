14-Year-Old Opens Fire in Newark: One Officer Killed, Another Critical in Deadly Shootout

A Newark police officer was killed, and another is in critical condition after a shootout with a 14-year-old suspect on Friday evening. The confrontation occurred near a White Castle and McDonald's around 6:30 p.m., according to reports.

The teenage suspect allegedly fired 29 rounds at officers, sources told PIX11. Both officers were struck and rushed to University Hospital. The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association confirmed the second officer remains in critical condition and is "fighting for their life."

Conflicting reports have emerged about the teen's status. Sources told PIX11 he was killed, while ABC7 reported he was taken into custody. Authorities have not yet confirmed the suspect's condition.

Before the incident, the suspect was seen with a group near the fast-food restaurants. It remains unclear what led to the shootout. Investigators are reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the tragedy on X, formerly Twitter. "This is a rapidly developing situation. Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep us safe."

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police also released a statement. "The FOP New Jersey State Lodge is saddened to announce that two brave, hero police officers of the Newark Police Department were shot in the line of duty this evening. One officer has made the ultimate sacrifice. More information to come."

The shooting occurred near Carteret and Broadway in Newark, an area with heavy foot traffic. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted. Police swarmed the area within minutes, securing the scene and taking multiple individuals into custody. Authorities have not disclosed how many people were detained or their connection to the incident.

The names of the officers have not been released pending notification of their families. Law enforcement officials have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation. "We are committed to bringing justice for our fallen officer and the one fighting for survival," an Essex County official stated.

The incident has reignited discussions on gun violence and policing. Community leaders are urging calm and cooperation with authorities. Residents expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. "This is heartbreaking," said a local shop owner. "These officers were protecting us. Now, one is gone."

The Newark Police Department and Essex County Prosecutor's Office have yet to provide further details. The investigation remains ongoing.