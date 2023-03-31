14-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself Inside California High School an Hour after Running Away from Her Home

A 14-year-old girl hanged herself inside a California high school, an hour after she reportedly ran away from her home, police said. Cops found the body of the girl, who has not been named, on the second floor of Lindhurst High School in the town of Olivehurst. The girl reportedly went missing from her home, which is in the same neighborhood, around 6 am.

Police have launched an investigation although they don't suspect any foul play in the death of the girl, according to a New York Post report. "It does appear to be a suicide," Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson told reporters. "It's an active, ongoing investigation."

Mysterious Death

According to Anderson, authorities are trying to find any students who may have seen the body on campus in order to get their statements and offer support. He said the killing would probably rock the 15,000-person little town, which is located approximately 40 miles north of Sacramento, to its very foundation.

"Dispatch received a call at 6:54 a.m. from a staff member at Lindhurst High School saying they could see a person hanging from the second story of a school building," the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said.

"I know I can speak for our entire department when I say we are incredibly heartbroken from this tragedy," he said.

"This will undoubtedly impact our community and I urge anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately."

Things Unclear to Authorities

A little over an hour before her body was discovered, the child had fled her house. It was reported to deputies at about 5.40 in the morning.

Cops went to the school after learning that a girl had been found hanging on the property, and they recognized her as the adolescent who had fled her home, the

It is also unclear why the girl ran away from her home. Police are still investigating the case and it is not known if her parents have been informed. More details will be revealed eventually.

The only information provided by officials about the victim was that she was a middle schooler and the incident as of now is being treated as a case of suicide.

The Marysville Joint Unified School District's Fal Asrani stated in a statement, "Today is traumatic for the whole community of Lindhurst and the entire Yuba County."

The high school will be closed on Friday in addition to Thursday's cancellation of classes.