Dubbed as 'the next Billy Elliot', 14-year-old child actor and ballet star Jack Burns was found dead at his home in Greenock, Scotland. The police has ruled out the possibility of any foul play behind the child-actor's death even as the cause of the death could not be ascertained.

Burns was known for his performances in Plain Sight, Retribution and Netflix series One of Us. Greenock based Elite Academy of Dance issued a statement on its Facebook page announcing the death of Burns. It was at this prestigious academy that Burn won a spot when he was 9 years old.

The statement read: 'It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.'

Funeral service at St Mary's Church

'Jack's family wish to let everyone know that his funeral service will be at 10 am at St Mary's Church, Patrick Street, Greenock, on Thursday, December 12. [Parents and brother] Karen, Robert, and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend. They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday,' read the statement further.

'Our studio will be open at 9.00 am on Thursday for those wishing to attend. 'All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack's immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory.'

Fans and friends offer condolences

As soon as the news broke, several fans, friends and colleagues, offered their sympathies. "RIP angel fly high my boy forever and always thinking of you. Jack was such an amazing boy and he did not deserve the stuff he went through. He never ever wanted to hurt anyone there was not a bad bone in his body. All he did was make everyone smile," tweeted a friend.

"Your parents / family / friends must be so unbelievably proud of you and what you've achieved. What an amazing person and to do what makes you happy and be you, no matter what. Takes such rare courage that a lot of us don't have."

"We were so devastated to hear this news about Jack. He was such a talented boy in all areas of his life and such a lovely handsome boy," one person wrote. "Sad to hear of the loss of this talented young man. Thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace," shared someone else.

The reason behind the sudden death of the child actor is not revealed. A spokesman for Police Scotland stated: "At around 3.30pm on December 1, police were called following the death of a 14-year-old boy within a house in Greenock." No further details have been provided so far.