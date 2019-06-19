The upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is going to be a sobfest as it will reveal what happened when Khloe Kardashian found out about her baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her. The drama that unfolded earlier this year, February, to be specific, including the Kardashians finding out about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Of course, it was not an easy feat for Khloe and her baby True. The revelation of the news was followed by a lot of drama including when Khloe took up the social media platform to address the reports and confirm that they are in fact, true.

In a sneak peek video of the upcoming episode, as shared by E! News, Khloe's reaction is recorded as she finds out about Tristan and Jordyn's cheating. A family friend, Larsa Pippen is heard saying, "Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night," while Khloe is seen wiping her tears. On the same, Kris Jenner insists, "We just need to figure out what the whole story is." However, Kim Kardashian West affirms that the news is true and that "Tristan admitted it!" Kylie is stunned by the news as it involves her very dear friend. She also quotes, "I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?'" in the clip. As for Khloe, her reaction goes like this, "I knew who he was — I never in a million years thought that's who she was." She further adds, "It just sucks it has to be so public," while crying.

Right after reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods surfaced online, Woods did deny having sex with him. However, she did admit that Thompson kissed her and that she visited his house after the infamous party. In a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show, Red Table Talk, Jordyn did make her appearance to explain her side of the story. She was quoted saying, "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," and further added, "It's just, we're all together, we're in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

Woods did spend the night at Thompson's house until 6 in the morning. "In my life, in my world, it makes sense," she said. "Two nights before, I had been on kind of a partying binge. That wasn't the first place I stayed until 6 in the morning. There was always somebody there while I was there. Even up until the moment that I left, there were people there. I finally look outside and I'm like, 'Look, the sun's coming up. I need to take myself home.'"

Admitting that Tristan did kiss her, "It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out," she said. "Nothing. But I don't think that he's wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol's involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment." Woods did state that they did not have sex.