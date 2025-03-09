14-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Killing Newark Police Officer, Injuring Another in Shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a Newark police officer during an illegal firearms investigation. The incident happened Friday evening near a White Castle and McDonald's, officials said Saturday.

Detective Joseph Azcona, 26, was shot before he could exit his patrol car, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. A second officer was also shot but is expected to survive.

"Detective Azcona was a dedicated officer who lost his life in the line of duty," Stephens said during a news conference. "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day."

Deadly Gunfight Near Fast-Food Restaurants

The shootout occurred around 6:30 p.m. at Carteret Street and Broadway. Officers were investigating whether the suspect and others at the location had illegal firearms. When officers approached, gunfire erupted.

"Shots were exchanged during the encounter, resulting in two officers and one suspect being hit," Stephens said.

Sources told PIX11 the teen fired 29 shots at the officers. Police later recovered an automatic weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

Authorities confirmed that five individuals including teen suspect, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Their specific roles in the incident are still under investigation.

The second officer, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

Honoring a Fallen Officer

Azcona, a five-year veteran of the force, was not married and had no children. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 2:34 a.m. His parents and brothers were at his side.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said the officer never had a chance to defend himself. "He didn't even get a chance to step out of his vehicle before he was struck," Miranda said.

New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association mourned Azcona's loss in a statement. "We are heartbroken to share that an officer from Newark PD has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."

Teen Suspect in Custody

The 14-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released due to his age, was also shot during the gunfight. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is receiving treatment. He now faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and illegal weapons possession.

Authorities are investigating how the teen obtained the firearm and what led to the confrontation. Stephens emphasized the importance of addressing youth violence. "We need to understand why a 14-year-old had a gun and why he felt he could use it against police. That cannot go unchecked."

Community Shocked by Violence

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the shooting, calling it a "heinous, callous disregard for humanity." He urged the community to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

Residents expressed shock and sadness. "This is heartbreaking," said a local business owner. "These officers protect us daily, and now one of them is gone."

Law enforcement agencies vow to pursue justice for Azcona. "We will not rest until every individual responsible is held accountable," an Essex County official said.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected as authorities review surveillance footage and witness statements.