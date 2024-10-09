13-Year-Old Shooter Testifies Against Parents in Heartbreaking School Shooting Case, in a Tragic Courtroom Drama

A tragic scene unfolded in a Belgrade courtroom on Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy, linked to a horrific shooting that took the lives of nine people and a security guard, testified against his parents. This was the first time the boy, who now lives in a psychiatric institution, left its confines since the tragedy occurred on May 3, 2023.

On that fateful day, the boy used his father's gun to carry out a mass shooting at his school. Serbian law protects minors from prosecution, but the boy's parents face serious charges. They are accused of public safety violations and negligence, including poor firearm storage.

The trial, conducted behind closed doors for security reasons, was emotionally charged. Ognjen Bozovic, an attorney representing the victims' families, said, "Today was one of the most harrowing trials I've ever attended in my career... It was extremely difficult." Many in attendance showed visible signs of distress, reflecting the heavy emotional toll of the proceedings.

Irina Borovic, the defense attorney for the boy's parents, expressed doubts about understanding the reasons behind the tragedy. She said, "Those reasons are clearly somewhere deep in the soul of the boy who, unfortunately, carried all of this out." Her statement highlights the complexity of dealing with such a profound incident, especially when a child is involved.

Family members of the victims were present during the boy's testimony. Many left the courtroom in tears, unable to speak with the media. The sorrow in the air underscored the deep wounds left by the shooting, revealing the lasting impact on the community.

Legal consequences for the boy's parents are severe. His father, currently in custody, faces charges for training his son to handle firearms and failing to store weapons securely. Reports indicate that the boy had hidden a handgun and 92 bullets in his backpack before the attack. Meanwhile, the boy's mother has been indicted after DNA evidence linked her to one of the bullets found at the crime scene. However, she is not in custody at this time.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was charged with grief and anger, as the victims' families sought justice for their loved ones. The broader context of violence in Serbia adds to the tragedy. Less than two days after the school shooting, a 21-year-old gunman killed eight people about 60 kilometers south of Belgrade. This alarming spike in violence has raised serious concerns about public safety in the region.

As the legal proceedings continue, the community grapples with the aftermath of the shootings, hoping for healing amid the sorrow.