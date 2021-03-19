13-Year-Old Russian Girl Chronicles Her 'Ruined' Life Following Pregnancy and Delivery

A 13-year-old Russian girl who got pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy says just seven months after the delivery, her life came crumbling down and she is struggling to put all the pieces together as her family has abandoned her and the school in which she was studying expelled her.

The teenager named Daria Sudnishnikova, who hails from Zheleznogorsk in Russia's south-eastern region of Krasnoyarsk Krai, was all over the news last year during her pregnancy and had claimed that her 10-year-old boyfriend, Sasha, was the father.

However, the 10-year-old boy underwent a DNA test and when the medical reports were out, doctors pointed that he is not the father and that is when Daria completely changed her story claiming she was raped by a 14-year-old boy in a stairwell, who is now around 16 years of age.

The young girl took to her social media handle in VK, informing her plight saying she has not been allowed to attend classes and is expelled from school after she gave birth and is now upset with the fact that she might not land in a good job without completing her studies.

Daria said the school informed her that she is too far behind to cope up with the syllabus as a result she took time off for seven months during her pregnancy but stated that the truth is the school is very much concerned about ''bad publicity'' her presence will attract.

The young mum's problem is not limited to school alone as the majority of her problems come from home. As per reports, Daria's step-dad is the only person earning in the family and is often drunk and violent lending no support to his wife and step-daughter. If that isn't enough, Daria's relatives constantly humiliate her for her condition and friends have stopped talking to her.

Daria revealed that becoming pregnant and giving birth has left her sad and abandoned and has gained weight post-pregnancy. After getting in touch with a female nutritionist who helped her with a proper diet and exercise, she shed unwanted weight.

Several others have pointed out that Daria is now trying to use her new found fame to become a social media Influencer and plans to start off with writing a guide for other women on how to lose weight after pregnancy.