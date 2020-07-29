A shocking case has come to light in Greenspoint area of Houston, Texas which has led to a 12-year old boy being arrested for the murder of a 51-year old lady. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 25 around 4:40 PM. Gunshots were heard in an apartment complex located on the 1000 Greens Road of the city and the police were called.

When the cops arrived at the scene, they discovered the bullet-ridden body of Sharon D Hawkins lying in her apartment's bedroom. Hawkins is survived by her three children and she was the grandmother of a child as well.

Arrest

When the police conducted an investigation in the area, they talked to several witnesses including a 12-year old boy who was initially regarded as a key witness. However, after interviewing him, the police found the boy to be the main suspect and took him into custody.

As per juvenile law, the name of the pre-teenage boy has not been revealed. Police are conducting further investigation into the matter. There is also no information divulged until now regarding the possible motive for the boy to attack the elderly lady.

"HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the bedroom floor suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds," the official statement from the Houston Police Department said. "The male juvenile witness was identified as the suspect in this case and he was taken into custody without further incident."

Victim

Sharon D Hawkins was a security guard and described by her sons as someone highly devoted to her work. Police haven't found any evidence of forced entry into the apartment. Depending on what further investigations reveal, the fate of the boy would be known. At the moment, apart from murder, the boy is also facing charges of aggravated assault.

Law in Texas allows a juvenile to be treated as an adult in cases of exceptional gravity. If the charges of murder, that too premeditated, are proven, it's possible that this boy too could be treated as an adult. There is also a provision in the law for the juvenile court to award punishment till the time the convict becomes an adult and then having the case transferred to adult courts.

Which fate awaits this boy remains to be seen. As of now, the charges of murder are just that, charges. Only after they are proven will the next process, that of punishment, will begin.