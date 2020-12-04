An 11-year-old student died after shooting himself in the head during a live Zoom class on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

The pre-teen, identified as Adan Llanos, was attending the virtual class with his microphone and camera disabled when he took his own life just after 11 a.m. in Woodbridge, California.

The boy's sister, who was attending her own virtual class in an adjoining room, found him and alerted his neighbor and teacher, who immediately reached out to the authorities.

When deputies arrived at the location they found the boy with a head injury and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His parents were by his side when he passed away.

Llanos was in a sixth-grade Zoom class for Woodbridge Elementary School when he pulled the trigger. It is not yet known how Adan obtained the firearm or whom it belonged to but are currently investigating the incident

'We Are Deeply Saddened'

"Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event," the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Cathy Nichols-Washer, superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, said the school community is "deeply saddened" about the student's death. She said counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff. She asked parents who have concerns about their child's reaction to this death to contact their school for support services.

"Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy," Nichols-Washer said in a written statement on Facebook. "We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community."

GoFundMe Page Raises $25,000

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his aunt in the wake of Llanos' death to cover funeral expenses and has already surpassed its $10,000 goal with nearly $25,000 in donations.

"He was a wonderful child full of life and joy. He was the most respectful and sweetest boy ive ever had the honor of calling my nephew," Llanos' aunt wrote on the page. "His parents are going through something no parent should have to endure. This young man was an angel that we had the privilege of knowing!"

"I know Aron and Mirna are such great parents, i can't even imagine what they are going threw," she added. "I'm doing this go fund me to be able to help my family with the funeral expenses. I don't want to go into details. Thank you very much our family will appreciate it."