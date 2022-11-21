As many as 11 children suffered burns, with two in serious condition, after a science experiment caused a chemical explosion at a school in Sydney, Australia, on Monday afternoon. A teacher also sustained superficial burns.

One student who sustained serious burns had to be airlifted to Westmead children's hospital, and another was taken by ambulance. The children are 10 years old.

Authorities said five children were in stable condition at Royal North Shore Hospital, and four others were at Northern Beaches Hospital for treatment for superficial injuries.

Police described as a "HAZMAT incident" at Manly West Public School.

Eye Witness

Tyson Atkins, a resident who lives about 100 meters from the school â€“ Manly West Public School on Griffith Street in Balgowlah, went to the school after hearing police sirens and helicopters. "Something had to be up, and knowing it's a school nearby, I figured I should check if people are OK." There were two helicopters, eight police cars, five ambulances and two fire trucks at the scene.

Atkins, a teacher, informed a group of people who had gathered outside the school of the incident. Atkins shared that they then came to know that 11 children had been injured. "The teacher who addressed us said it was a science experiment that went wrong and some chemical burns were involved."

The NSW Ambulance, in a statement, confirmed that multiple road crews and a specialist medical team on board the CareFlight helicopter responded to the incident involving multiple patients with burns.

Science Experiment Gone Wrong

A student told reporters the science experiment was being conducted out on the sports field. The child said the wind caught it and blew it into kids. It's believed the experiment involved sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits. Earlier in the day, a weather warning had been issued about vigorous winds and advisory for residents to move their vehicles away from trees.