American media personality Paris Hilton recently said that she still experiences trauma and humiliation as a result of the infamous sex tape that was filmed and leaked by her ex-boyfriend. Hilton lifted the lid on the way she has been unfairly treated over the years and opened up about how the leaked sex tape gave her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The model and the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the owner of Hilton Hotels, opened up about her struggles and said that the leaked sex tape titled '1 Night in Paris' was something that is going to "hurt" her whole life.

In 2004, Paris' then-boyfriend Rick Salomon shot and released their intimate sex video on a pornographic site without the consent of Hilton. The sex video tape titled '1 Night in Paris' went viral on the internet. Paris Hilton had to hold back tears while discussing the betrayal by her ex-boyfriend.

"It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing...It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose — that killed me," said Hilton while discussing ex-boyfriend Salomon's betrayal.

Hilton said that she didn't want to leave her house after the tape surfaced on the internet. She felt like her life was over. "Just the way that I was spoken about just on all the nightly talk-shows, and all the media, and just every day having to see things, and with my family was just heart-breaking, where I would be in tears every single day," said Hilton, according to reports.

Earlier, Hilton said that she's blessed to have a sister like Nicky. Sharing a video post on Instagram, the model wrote: "I discuss how myself and other women in the entertainment industry were treated and how this would not be tolerated today. No one deserves to be treated in such a cruel mean way. I feel so blessed to have Nicky as my sister. She has always looked out for and been protective of me."

Paris Hilton Net Worth

Hilton, who is one of the world's biggest celebrities, has a net worth of around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2015, Forbes reported that Hilton's net worth was a whopping $100 million. The socialite is known for building her successful business and rose to prominence after her sex tape was leaked in 2004.