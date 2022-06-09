1 Dead 2 Injured as Chinese Fighter Plane J-7 Crashes in Residential Area; Military to Investigate The Accident

A Chinese military jet crashed in the residential area of Hubei province killing one person and wounding two others severely. The accident occurred on Thursday when a J-7 fighter jet crashed in Laohekou city in Xiangyang in the middle of a training session.

The Laohekou airport, which is quite close to the crash site, is one of the five theatre commands of the People's Liberation Army and is currently being utilized as a training site for new fighter pilots, reported South China Morning Post.

Pilot Managed to Successfully Eject Out Of The Jet

According to the Chinese state media agency Xinhua, the pilot managed to successfully eject out of the jet and parachuted to the ground before sustaining any major injuries. The aircraft was identified as Chengdu F-7, the Chinese version of the Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21.

The two injured citizens along with the pilot were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further examination and treatment by the emergency services. The crash site appears to be completely destroyed as per videos circulating the internet, many of the houses were on fire too.

Cause Of The Crash Unknown

Investigations are being conducted to determine the cause of the crash as well as the casualty count. No further information detailing the crash has been released by the Chinese military, as per the state broadcaster CCTV.

As per East Mojo, this is the third aviation accident in the country. The first one occurred in March when a Boeing 737 crashed in Guangxi Zhuang region, resulting in the death of all 132 people on board. The second occurred last month, when a passenger plane of China's Tibet airlines swerved from the runway and injured over 40 people.